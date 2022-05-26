Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Pavan, Humana-Paredes drop opening match at Ostrava Elite 16

Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes suffered a 21-19,18-21,15-13 loss to Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann of Germany in their opening match at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Canadian beach volleyball duo coming off 2nd-place result at AVP Austin Open

CBC Sports ·
Sarah Pavan, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes are shown in this August 2021 file photo. The Canadian beach volleyball duo dropped their opening match in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Thursday. (Felipe Dana/The Associated Press )

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who are coming off a second-place finish at the AVP Austin Open, will finish Pool-C play on Friday against American duo Kelley Kolinske and Sara Hughes (2:30 a.m. ET) before meeting Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (10:30 a.m. ET).

Pool winners and runners-up will advance to the quarter-finals. 

The reigning world champions are the lone Canadian team competing in the competition's 16-team main draw on both the women's and men's side—who are battling it out for their share of the $300,000 US prize purse. 

The FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Czech Republic runs through Sunday with the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches taking place over the weekend. You can stream the event on CBCSports.ca, as live coverage continues Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes drop Ostrava Elite 16 opener in 3 sets: 

FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Ostrava: Canada vs. Germany

3 hours ago
Duration 1:04:15
Watch the pool C main draw match between Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades and Germany's Svenja Muller and Cinja Tillmann, at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
