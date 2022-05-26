Pavan, Humana-Paredes drop opening match at Ostrava Elite 16

Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes suffered a 21-19,18-21,15-13 loss to Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann of Germany in their opening match at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who are coming off a second-place finish at the AVP Austin Open, will finish Pool-C play on Friday against American duo Kelley Kolinske and Sara Hughes (2:30 a.m. ET) before meeting Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (10:30 a.m. ET).

Pool winners and runners-up will advance to the quarter-finals.

The reigning world champions are the lone Canadian team competing in the competition's 16-team main draw on both the women's and men's side—who are battling it out for their share of the $300,000 US prize purse.

The FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Czech Republic runs through Sunday with the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches taking place over the weekend. You can stream the event on CBCSports.ca, as live coverage continues Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes drop Ostrava Elite 16 opener in 3 sets: