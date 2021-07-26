Canadians Pavan, Humana-Paredes earn 2nd straight-sets victory in Tokyo
Olympic medal hopefuls defeat German duo 21-17, 21-14
Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades secured another straight-sets victory at the Tokyo Olympics.
The reigning world champions emerged with a 21-17, 21-14 win during their second match of the tournament against Julia Sude and Karla Borger of Germany on Monday.
Pavan notched seven block points, while Humana-Parades had seven successful digs. Each time Pavan responded to the Germans with a massive block, Humana-Parades could be heard crying, "Yes, Sarah!"
The Canadians were coming off their opening win against Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia.
It was a tough first set at Shiokaze Park, with the Canadians staying neck-and-neck with their opponents throughout. But Pavan's blocks eventually caused turbulence for the German duo, allowing Canada to wind up on top.
A flurry of errors from the Germans at the start of the second set put Canada in position for the sweep.
After Pavan sent one into the net and the teams broke for a technical timeout, the Canadians stepped on the gas. Determined to keep the narrowed 11-10 lead in their favour, Canada came back with a point by Humana-Parades and yet another block from Pavan.
The Canadian pair then ran away, with the Germans only managing four more points.
Earlier Monday, Brazilians Ana Patricia Ramos and Rebecca Cavalcanti notched a win against Kenyan duo Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi. Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil defeated the Latvians.
Pavan and Humana-Parades next play Swiss team Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich on Thursday.
Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson take on Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra of Argentina on Tuesday.
