World champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes ending beach volleyball partnership

Canada's world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership, saying in a mutual statement it was time to explore new options in their athletic careers.
Canada's world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership.
Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., and Humana-Paredes, from Toronto, have played together since 2017, and won the world title in 2019.
The duo said in a mutual statement that it was time to explore new options in their athletic careers separately.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes are two-time Commonwealth Games winners, capturing their second title last month in Birmingham, England.
They've also climbed the Beach Volleyball World Tour podium numerous times, including winning gold this year at the Jurmala Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 tournament.
