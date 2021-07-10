Pavan, Humana-Paredes carry momentum into semis at Swiss beach volleyball event

Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are one win away from playing for a second beach volleyball World Tour title in four years in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The reigning world champions defeated Carolina Salgado and Barbara Seixas 25-23, 25-23 in Saturday's quarter-finals and will face another Brazilian duo, Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos "Duda" Lisboa, on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET in the Swiss Alps.

In July 2018, Pavan and Humana-Paredes beat Germans Julia Sude and Chantal Laboureur to win the Gstaad tournament.

This year, they downed Bednarczuk and Lisboa on March 12 — their first game action in 19 months — on the way to capturing a silver medal at the Katara Beach World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

The Canadians also finished with silver in April at the first of three tourneys in Cancun, Mexico. In early June, they lost to Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich of Switzerland in the semifinals of the Ostrava Beach Open in the Czech Republic.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes trailed for much of Saturday's opening set before pulling even 19-19.

The sides exchanged points, with a Pavan tip deep to the corner put Canada up 23-22 and Brazil knotting matters. Humana-Paredes gave the Canadians the lead to stay when she completed a long rally with a well-placed shot, also deep into the corner.

Unbeaten since loss to Spanish qualifiers

Canada took a 5-2 lead in the second set, only to watch Salgado and Seixas battle back and draw even at 6-6 and 10-10. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won the next three points, but the Brazilian tandem was resilient and later made it 20-20.

Humana-Paredes came up big with a couple of kills and strong play at the end to give Canada a 23-22 advantage.

Bansley, Wilkerson lose in straight sets at Beach Volleyball World Tour Sports 1:35 Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson fell in round three to Ana Patricia Ramos and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva of Brazil in Gstaad, Switzerland. 1:35

Pavan had a chance to put Canada in control but unleashed a serve into the net. Fortunately, her opponent followed suit and Pavan delivered a kill for the winning point.

Canada opened the Swiss event on Wednesday with a two-set loss to Spanish qualifiers Daniela Alvarez and Angela Lobato. They overcame a 21-13 first-set loss to Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon of the Netherlands on Thursday to win 2-1 and haven't lost since over eight sets, improving their record to 4-1.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes will be joined by the Dutch duo in Pool A at the Olympics when play begins July 24 at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo. The Canadians won three meetings over a 35-day stretch but each has lasted three sets.

"It's always really hard against them," Humana-Paredes told Volleyball World of Stam and Schoon recently. "Especially now that everyone is playing at their best and gearing up for the Olympics, every match is really hard."

Vergé-Dépré and Heidrich, along with Germany's Karla Borger and Sude, are the other teams in Pool A.