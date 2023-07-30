Canada's Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes advance to semis at Montreal Elite16 beach volleyball tourney

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes advanced to the Montreal Elite16 beach volleyball tournament semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Americans Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth on Saturday.

The 26th-ranked Toronto duo clinched the first set 21-15 before dropping the second 14-21. The hosts won the tiebreaker 15-8 against the 2nd-ranked opponents to improve to 4-1 in the tournament.

Humana-Paredes, 30, posted a game-high 26 points, with two coming from aces. Wilkerson, 31, tallied 14, including two aces and a block point.

"This tournament has challenged us, every team is hard to play against," Humana-Paredes said. "We're still getting our footing together, to continually produce these performances, but we definitely belong here. There's no question in our mind."

The Canadians will face 2008 Beijing bronze medallist Xue Chen and fellow Olympian Xia Xinyi in the semifinals set for 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. The Chinese duo defeated Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk and Rebecca Cavalcanti 2-0 on Saturday.

Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes, the top-ranked Canadian duo, defeated Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes of the U.S. 2-1 (21-15, 14-21, 15-8) in the round of 12.

Fellow Canadians Sarah Pavan, 36, and Molly McBain, 25, were ousted after a 2-0 (13-21, 24-26) round-of-12 loss to Bednarczuk and Cavalcanti, finishing tied for ninth.

"I think Molly [McBain] has been put in a really, really challenging position," said Pavan, a two-time Olympian. "I can't even imagine the pressure that she's felt to step into this level of volleyball and compete against the best teams in the world. I think that she's maintained her composure so well and she's proven that she belongs here. I'm really proud of her."

Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto-native McBain teammed up earlier in 2023. Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been competing as a duo since October.

In men's play, the solo Canadian duo of Jake MacNeil and Alex Russell was eliminated in group play after three losses in three games.

The women's tournament's final is set for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the bronze-medal match scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

