Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes remain undefeated at beach volleyball finals

Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes continued their hot start at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals with another straight-sets victory in Sardinia, Italy on Friday.

Pavan, of Kitchener, Ont., and Humana-Paredes, of Toronto, ran their record to a perfect 3-0 by scoring a 21-15, 21-11 win against Switzerland's Anouk Verge-Depre and Joanna Heidrich.

The fifth-ranked Canadians and reigning world champions return to the sand for their final preliminary round match against Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on Friday at 2 p.m. ET (CBCSports.ca).

On Wednesday, Pavan and Humana-Paredes beat the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Agatha and Duda, after opening their tourney with a victory over the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sanne Keizer. The Canadians have yet to drop a set at the tournament.

The FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals runs through Sunday, with the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches taking place over the weekend. You can stream the event on CBCSports.ca, as well as catch coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on CBC TV and CBC Gem.