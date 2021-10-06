Skip to Main Content
Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes win opener at beach volleyball finals

Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes opened their FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals with a straight-sets victory over the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sanne Keizer in Sardinia, Italy on Wednesday.

Pairing set to face top-ranked Brazilian duo later Wednesday

CBC Sports ·
Sarah Pavan, right, and Melissa Humana-Paredes, left, shown in this file photo from the Tokyo Olympics, won their opening match against the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sanne Keizer 2-0 (21-17, 25-23) in Sardinia, Italy on Wednesday. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

In their first competition since the Olympics, the fifth-ranked Canadians were able to find their footing quickly, taking the first set 21-17 from the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sanne Keizer.

In their first competition since the Olympics, the fifth-ranked Canadians were able to find their footing quickly, taking the first set 21-17 from the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sanne Keizer. 

After falling behind in the second set, Pavan and Humaba-Paredes rallied to close out the match with a 25-23 win.

The reigning world champions fell short of their medal aspirations in Tokyo after getting upset in the quarter-finals by Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar in three sets.

Pavan, of Kitchener, Ont., and Humana-Paredes, of Toronto, next play at the World Tour Finals at 4:30 p.m. ET against the top-ranked Brazilian team of Agatha and Duda.

After a day off on Thursday, the two will play Switzerland's Anouk Verge-Depre and Joanna Heidrich on Friday at 6 a.m. ET, followed by a 2 p.m. ET match against Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil.

The event is set to run from Wednesday to Sunday, with the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

