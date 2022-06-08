Watch the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships from Rome

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy.

Coverage from all three courts begins on Friday at 3 a.m. ET. A full live stream schedule and list of Canadian teams can be found below.

Four women's teams and three men's teams are representing Canada at the event, including defending world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes. The Olympic duo are coming off their first beach volleyball tour title since 2019 at the Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Jurmala, Latvia last Sunday.

A total of 48 men's and 48 women's pairs representing all five continental confederations will play a total of 216 matches on the way to determining the new world champions, with the gold-medal final scheduled for June 19.

Five Canadian teams will be in action on Day 1 as the pool stage of the tournament kicks off. Megan and Nicole McNamara will face Columbia's Diana Rios and Margarita Guzman on Court 2 at 7 a.m. ET. Olympian Brandie Wilkerson and new partner Sophie Bukovec go up against Swiss duo Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré on Court 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes take on Australia's Alisha Stevens and Georgia Johnson on Court 2 at 10 a.m. ET, while Sam Schachter and Dan Dearing will be the lone Canadian men's team competing on the opening day with a game against Italy's Daniele Lupo and Alex Ranghieri on centre court at 1 p.m. ET.

WATCH l Day 1 - Centre court:

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship on CBC: DAY 1 | Center Court

WATCH l Day 1 - Court 2:

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship on CBC: DAY 1 | Court 2

WATCH l Day 1 - Court 3:

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championship on CBC: DAY 1 | Court 3

Live stream schedule

Friday, June 10: 3 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 11: 3 a.m. ET

Sunday, June 12: 3 a.m. ET

Monday, June 13: 3 a.m. ET

Tuesday, June 14: 8 a.m. ET

Wednesday, June 15: 3 a.m. ET

Thursday, June 16: 5 a.m. ET

Friday, June 17: 5 a.m. ET (quarter-finals)

Saturday, June 18: 10 a.m. ET (semifinals)

Sunday, June 19: 10 a.m. ET (bronze and gold final)

Canadian women's teams

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes

Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec

Megan and Nicole McNamara

Amanda Harnett and Alina Dormann

Canadian men's teams

Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman

Sam Schachter and Dan Dearing

Jake MacNeil and Alex Russell

2022 Beach World Champs Rome Women's Pools.<br><br>The 12 pools for the 1st phase of the FIVB <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeachVolleyball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeachVolleyball</a> World Champs Rome were drawn on Tuesday to set the stage for an exciting competition in Rome, Italy 🇮🇹 from June 10-19.<br><br>➡️ Full Story: <a href="https://t.co/rdsQXT7Qrm">https://t.co/rdsQXT7Qrm</a> <a href="https://t.co/cnUu0kkowP">pic.twitter.com/cnUu0kkowP</a> —@BeachVBWorld