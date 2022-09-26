Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Beach

Watch the FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 in Paris

Watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 in Paris, France.

Live coverage begins Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 tournament runs from Wednesday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2 in Paris, France. (Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 in Paris, France.

Coverage begins Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. ET on Courts 1 and 2.

The quarter-finals and semifinals begin Oct. 1, followed by the women's and men's medal matches on Oct. 2.

Sophie Bukovec and Brandie Wilkerson are competing as the lone Canadian duo in the tournament's main draw. They will face Americans Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth in their opening match on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET on Court 1.

WATCH | Day 1 - Court 1: 

FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 on CBC: DAY 1 | Court 1 - Paris

WATCH | Day 1 - Court 2:

FIVB Beach Volleyball Pro Tour Elite 16 on CBC: DAY 1 | Court 2 - Paris

