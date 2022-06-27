Canadian beach volleyball twins Megan, Nicole McNamara reach podium at King of the Court
24-year-old Richmond, B.C., natives finish 3rd in Hamburg, Germany
Canadian beach volleyball twins Megan and Nicole McNamara earned a podium finish at the King of the Court tournament in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday with a third-place finish in the final round.
Unlike regular beach volleyball, King of the Court matches involve five rotating teams playing against each other in three rounds on one court.
The first and second rounds last 15 minutes, with the team with the least points eliminated following each. In the third and final round, the first team with 15 points is the winner, or the duo with the highest score at the time of the final buzzer.
WATCH l Canada's McNamara twins earn podium finish in Hamburg:
The Canadians finished the final round at Active City Arena with seven points, while the Dutch and Kiwi duos racked up 14 and 12 points, respectively before time expired.
The McNamaras turned pro after decorated collegiate careers that saw them lead the UCLA Bruins to back-to-back NCAA national championships during their junior and senior years in 2018 and 2019.
They recently represented Canada at the FIVB beach volleyball world championships earlier this month in Rome, Italy, where they came up short in the round of 32 against Italy's Claudia Scampoli and Margherita Bianchin.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?