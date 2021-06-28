Skip to Main Content

Canada loses to Mexico in men's beach volleyball Olympic qualifier

The Canadian men's beach volleyball failed to qualify for the Olympics after falling to Mexico 15-13 in the golden set at the NORCECA Continental Cup final on Sunday in Colima, Mexico.

Canada has already qualified 2 women's teams for Tokyo

Canada's Samuel Pedlow, right, returns a shot as teammate Sam Schachter looks on during the beach volleyball final against Australia at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Canada's Sam Schachter and Sam Pedlow dropped the opening final match 2-0 (24-22, 21-13) to Mexico's Josue Gaxiola and Jose Luis Rubio, but Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman led Canada to a strong showing in the second final with a 2-0 (21-18, 21-13) win.

Saxton and O'Gorman went on to lose the golden set at the hands of Gaxiola and Rubio as Mexico secured its Olympic berth with a 15-13 victory.

Canada defeated Nicaragua in the semis to advance to the finals to play Mexico. They had also earned a bye in the quarters. Canada has already qualified two teams, the maximum per gender, for women's beach volleyball.

Comments

