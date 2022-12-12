Canada's Schachter, Dearing strike gold at Beach Volleyball Tour Finals

Canada's Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing struck gold at the 2022 NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour Finals on Sunday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

After dropping the first set, the duo came back to defeat Cuba's Noslen Diaz and Luis Alayo 2-1 (16-21, 21-19, 15-12).

"It was very difficult and exciting ... I'm blessed to have such a talented partner that did so well and was steady the entire time," Schachter said. "It was windy out here and the conditions were difficult to play in. The level was very high."

Congratulations 👏🏼 2022 NORCECA Tour Finals medalists<br><br>Women<br>🥇Betsi Flint/Julia Scoles 🇺🇸<br>🥈Allanis Navas/Maria González 🇵🇷<br>🥉Amanda Harnnett/Marie-Alex Bélanger 🇨🇦<br><br>Men<br>🥇Samuel Schatcher/Daniel Dearing 🇨🇦<br>🥈Noslen Diaz/Luis Alayo 🇨🇺<br>🥉Chaim Schalk and Theodore Brunner 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/VGu21YfslT">pic.twitter.com/VGu21YfslT</a> —@Norceca_Info

"Cuba played very well especially in the first set of the final, but the guys did a great job of weathering the storm and then pushing back when they had their opportunities," added Canadian coach Adam Schulz.

"This was a great character win for the team and sets them up very well for the beginning of the Olympic qualification period starting in 2023."

The Canadians topped Chaim Schalk and Theo Brunner of the United States in the semifinals 2-0 (21-19, 21-17) earlier Sunday. The Americans eventually took bronze over Mexico's Juan Virgen and Miguel Sarabia 2-0 (21-15, 21-18).

Harnett, Belanger claim bronze

In women's action, Amanda Harnett of Burlington, Ont., and Marie-Alex Belanger of Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, Que., earned a bronze medal.

The Canadian duo defeated Atenas Gutierrez and Abril Flores of Mexico in a tie break 2-1 (18-21, 21-10, 17-15).

Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles of the U.S. won gold with a victory over Allanis Navas and Maria Gonzalez of Puerto Rico.