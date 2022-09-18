Canada's Glagau, Sorra top U.S. to win women's world U19 beach volleyball bronze

Canada's Emma Glagau and Ruby Sorra captured bronze at the FIVB Beach Volleyball U19 World Championship with a victory over the United States on Sunday in Turkey.

Glagau and Sorra beat Sophie Kubiak and Bailey Showalter 2-0 (21-10, 21-16).

"I am so proud of the work Ruby and I have been putting in, and glad to know that it is starting to pay off," said Glagau. "It was not the podium finish we wanted, but I have faith that one day the gold will be ours."

The Canadians' trip to the final four included three wins in Pool D, with a round-of-16 victory win over China's Tong Yu and Kaiyue Jiang and a come-from-behind quarter-final win over Poland's Malgorzata Ciezkowska and Urszula Lunio.

They were relegated to the bronze game, after a semifinal loss to Americans Myriah Massey and Ashley Pater in a tie-break, 2-1 (27-25, 17-21,17-15).

"This was just such an incredible experience to be a part of," Sorra said.

Yeva Serdiuk and Daria Romaniuk of Ukraine won gold.