Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Beach·Coming Up

Watch Canadian women's beach volleyball teams compete in Olympic quarter-finals

Watch live action from the Olympic women's beach volleyball tournament, where a pair of Canadian teams are looking to advance to the semifinals.

Live coverage begins on Olympic Games Morning, matches begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Olympic Games Morning - Featuring Gymnastics

Olympics

56 minutes ago
Live
Watch coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Olympic women's beach volleyball tournament, where a pair of Canadian teams are looking to advance to the semifinals.

Beginning at 8 a.m. ET, Canadian duo Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson face Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in a quarter-final matchup.

Following that match, fellow Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes play their quarter-final matchup against Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.

If both teams win their matches on Tuesday, it would set up an all-Canadian semifinal showdown.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, the reigning world champions, advanced to the quarter-finals with a straight-sets (21-13, 21-13) win over Spain's Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo in their opening knockout match at Shiokaze Park on Monday.

The duo is now 4-0 at Tokyo 2020, with momentum continuing to grow after not dropping a set all tournament.

Bring on the cheers

Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.

More from Tokyo 2020

Bansley and Wilkerson advanced with a comeback win over No. 3-ranked Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on Saturday.

WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes pursuing Olympic history:

Will Melissa Humana-Paredes & Sarah Pavan make Olympic history for Canada?

Sports

2 months ago
7:57
On this week's episode of Team Canada Today, we go behind the scenes at training while Andi Petrillo tells you all you need to know about Olympic beach volleyball. 7:57

With files from Zack Smart

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now