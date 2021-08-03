Watch Canadian women's beach volleyball teams compete in Olympic quarter-finals

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Olympic women's beach volleyball tournament, where a pair of Canadian teams are looking to advance to the semifinals.

Beginning at 8 a.m. ET, Canadian duo Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson face Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in a quarter-final matchup.

Following that match, fellow Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes play their quarter-final matchup against Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.

If both teams win their matches on Tuesday, it would set up an all-Canadian semifinal showdown.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, the reigning world champions, advanced to the quarter-finals with a straight-sets (21-13, 21-13) win over Spain's Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo in their opening knockout match at Shiokaze Park on Monday.

The duo is now 4-0 at Tokyo 2020, with momentum continuing to grow after not dropping a set all tournament.

Bansley and Wilkerson advanced with a comeback win over No. 3-ranked Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on Saturday.

