Watch Canadian women's beach volleyball teams compete in Olympic quarter-finals
Live coverage begins on Olympic Games Morning, matches begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Olympic women's beach volleyball tournament, where a pair of Canadian teams are looking to advance to the semifinals.
Beginning at 8 a.m. ET, Canadian duo Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson face Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in a quarter-final matchup.
Following that match, fellow Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes play their quarter-final matchup against Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.
If both teams win their matches on Tuesday, it would set up an all-Canadian semifinal showdown.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes, the reigning world champions, advanced to the quarter-finals with a straight-sets (21-13, 21-13) win over Spain's Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo in their opening knockout match at Shiokaze Park on Monday.
The duo is now 4-0 at Tokyo 2020, with momentum continuing to grow after not dropping a set all tournament.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Bansley and Wilkerson advanced with a comeback win over No. 3-ranked Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on Saturday.
WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes pursuing Olympic history:
With files from Zack Smart
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?