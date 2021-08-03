United States' Ross, Klineman oust Germany in Olympic beach volleyball quarters

April Ross is the last medallist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women's bracket.

The American 2016 bronze medallist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.

This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.

Ross and Klineman are the U.S.'s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport's birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.

Switzerland defeats Brazil

Meanwhile, Switzerland's Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich beat Brazil's Rebecca Silva and Ana Patricia Silva Ramos in three sets to advance to the semis.

Switzerland won the third and final set 15-12 to secure the win (21-19, 18-21, 15-12). With the victory, they will face the United States on Thursday in Tokyo.