Pavan, Humana-Paredes best Brazilian duo in beach volleyball event

Canadian beach volleyball stars Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes added another match to the win column at the Latvia Elite 16 tournament on Friday.

The duo defeated Brazil's Andressa Ramalho and Vitoria Rodrigues 21-16, 21-13 in the final match of pool play in Jurmala, Latvia.

Humana-Paredes, of Toronto, and Pavan, a native of Kitchener, Ont., outmatched the Brazilians in attack points and blocks by a 9-4 margin, while being evenly matched in service points.

The Canadians entered the match having gone 1-1 on Thursday, defeating Brazil's Maria Antonelli and Fernanda Alves in their opener but later falling to top-ranked Dutch duo of Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam.

Friday's win moves the Canadians into second place in Pool B, allowing them the chance to compete in the quarter-finals, something they missed out on in their last competition.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes did not qualify for the knockout stage at last week's Elite 16 tournament in Ostrava after finishing group play with just one win and two losses.

WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes earn 2nd victory:

FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Jurmala: Canada vs. Brazil Duration 46:27 Watch the pool B main draw match between Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades and Brazil's Andressa Cavalcanti Ramalho and Vitoria De Souza Rodrigues at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Jurmala, Latvia.

The star pairing, who are currently the reigning world champions, finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

The FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Latvia runs through Sunday with the quarter-finals, semifinals and medal matches taking place over the weekend. You can stream the event on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.