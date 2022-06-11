Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory
Canadian duo defeat Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens in Rome
Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Latvia.
Fellow Canadians Megan and Nicole McNamara won their opening match in Rome 21-11, 21-13 against Colombian duo Diana Rios and Margarita Guzman.
WATCH | Canada's Pavan and Humana-Paredes vs. Australia:
Canadian Olympian Brandie Wilkerson and new partner Sophie Bukovec earned a victory over Switzerland's Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré (24-22, 21-17).
On the men's side, Canada's Sam Schachter and Dan Dearing lost in three sets (20-22, 21-18, 15-12) to Italy's Daniele Lupo and Alex Ranghieri.
WATCH | Canada's Wilkerson and Bukovec vs. Switzerland:
Three women's teams and one men's team are representing Canada in the main draw.
A total of 48 men's and 48 women's pairs representing all five continental confederations will play a total of 216 matches, with the gold-medal final scheduled for June 19.
WATCH | Canada's Megan and Nicole McNamara vs. Colombia:
Three Canadian teams will be in action on Day 2 as the pool stage continues. Wilkerson and Bukovec go up against Italy's Valentina Cali and Margherita Tega on centre court at 10 a.m. ET. Megan and Nicole McNamara will take on Paraguay's Erika Bobadilla and Giuliana Poletti on Court 3 at 11 a.m. ET.
Schachter and Dearing will face Poland's Michal Bryl and Bartosz Losiak on Court 3 at 1 p.m. ET.
Coverage from all three courts continues on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
WATCH | Canada's Schachter and Dearing vs. Italy:
