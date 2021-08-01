Canadian beach volleyball duo Bansley, Wilkerson advance to quarter-finals at Tokyo Olympics
Team upsets No. 3-ranked Americans Claes, Sponcil in 1st knockout match
Canadian beach volleyball duo Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson advanced to the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics with a 22-24, 21-18, 15-13 win over No. 3-ranked Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil in their opening knockout match at Shiokaze Park on Sunday.
The No. 17 Canadians saw the opening set slip away despite a great start, regrouping to finish the job by claiming the second and third.
Bansley and Wilkerson improved to 2-2 in the tournament following the upset victory. Claes and Sponcil came into the match on a hot streak, having clinched first place in Pool D with a perfect 3-0 record.
Canada stormed out to a to a 7-3 lead in the opening set and continued their great start to take a commanding 11-6 advantage. Forced to dig deep, the Americans rallied back to make the score 14-13 before a miss from Wilkerson evened the score.
The teams continued to go back-and-forth, with four service errors preventing the Canadians from closing out the set. Claes secured set point to put the U.S. up 23-22, and an ensuing response from the Canadians fell short.
Bansley hammered one down the line to make it a 10-5 game, and a timely block from Wilkerson brought Canada within one.
Canada levelled things up at 12 apiece, and it became clear that another tight finish would settle the set. Bansley put Canada up 17-16 before following it up with another point. An error from Claes put Canada in full control, and Wilkerson went on to close out the set with a powerful spike.
The two teams quickly found themselves deadlocked again in the third set, but Bansley came through once again to put Canada ahead with a 10-8 lead. The Canadian duo inched closer to victory with a 13-11 lead as the frustrated Americans argued a call with the line judge after a controversial review was initially ruled in their favour.
The U.S. team had its back against the wall, and Wilkerson cemented Canada's place in the quarter-finals with the match-winning point.
Canada's other team in the tournament, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, are set to take on Spain tomorrow night in their first knockout match. The duo finished the group stage with a 3-0 record as the only team to not drop a set.
Bansley competed alongside Pavan at the previous Summer Olympics in Rio, where they lost their opening knockout match after going undefeated in the group stage.
The reigning world champions face Spain's Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET, and It will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Olympics app and CBC Sports' Tokyo 2020 website.
