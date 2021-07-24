Canada's Bansley, Wilkerson drop Olympic beach volleyball opener

Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson were unable to follow the lead of their Canadian beach volleyball teammates on Saturday, losing in the third and deciding set to China's Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi in their Olympic opener in Tokyo.

After dropping the opening set, Wang and Xia prevailed 21-15, 15-11 at Shiokaze Park against the Canadians, who ranked ninth in the world entering the Summer Games.

Earlier Saturday, reigning world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada swept Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon 21-16, 21-14 for their fourth win in as many meetings this season.

Bansley and Wilkerson managed to save three match points before Wang delivered a cross-court winner.

The Canadians will continue preliminary round play on Monday at 10 p.m. ET against Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra of Argentina.

The momentum shifted in Saturday's match after a Bansley kill sealed a 21-18 first-set win in 20 minutes.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Wang and Xia, who focused primarily on Bansley in the set, changed tactics and directed their attention to Wilkerson, who was a huge net presence early on.

The move paid off as the Chinese duo never trailed after taking a 4-3 advantage in the second set.