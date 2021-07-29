Beach volleyballers Bansley, Wilkerson lose to Brazil, need to win play-in match
Canada's beach volleyball duo of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson dropped their final match of Olympic group play on Thursday, losing 21-18, 21-18 to the world No.1 team of Agatha Bednarczuk and "Duda" Santos Lisboa of Brazil.
World No.1 team from Brazil top Canadians 21-18, 21-18
Canada's beach volleyball duo of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson dropped their final match of Olympic group play on Thursday, losing 21-18, 21-18 to the world No.1 team of Agatha Bednarczuk and "Duda" Santos Lisboa of Brazil.
In a see-saw battle until late in both sets, Canada's service game failed them in the first set with five errors, while the Brazil's defence carried them through, out-digging Canada 15-8 in the match.
With the win, Agatha and Duda will move on to the Round of 16, finishing second in Pool C behind China.
Bansley and Wilkerson, will move into the Lucky Loser round finishing third in Pool C. The two winners of the Lucky Loser round qualify to the Round of 16.
WATCH | While You Were Sleeping: Canadian medal No. 10:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?