Beach volleyballers Bansley, Wilkerson lose to Brazil, need to win play-in match

Canada's beach volleyball duo of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson dropped their final match of Olympic group play on Thursday, losing 21-18, 21-18 to the world No.1 team of Agatha Bednarczuk and "Duda" Santos Lisboa of Brazil.

Nick Murray · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, left, attempts a kill on Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk in their final match of Group play at the 2020 Toyko Olympic Games on Thursday. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)

In a see-saw battle until late in both sets, Canada's service game failed them in the first set with five errors, while the Brazil's defence carried them through, out-digging Canada 15-8 in the match.

With the win, Agatha and Duda will move on to the Round of 16, finishing second in Pool C behind China.

Bansley and Wilkerson, will move into the Lucky Loser round finishing third in Pool C. The two winners of the Lucky Loser round qualify to the Round of 16.

