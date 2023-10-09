Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson remain perfect at beach volleyball worlds

The Canadian duo of of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson wrapped up round-robin play at the beach volleyball world championships in Mexico with a perfect 3-0 record after a 2-0 win (21-17, 24-22) against the Czech pair of Barbora Hermannová of Marie-Sára Štochlová on Monday.

After the No. 4-ranked duo out of Toronto and their 22nd-ranked Czech counterparts both earned victories over the Netherlands and Paraguay over the weekend, top spot in the Pool D standings was up for grabs in Monday's match, although both squads were still guaranteed a spot in Wednesday's Round of 32 regardless of the result.

After winning the first set 21-17, the Canadians had to dig deep to earn the victory in the final set to cap off round-robin play with a perfect 6-0 margin in set victories.

Humana-Paredes denied three consecutive set point attempts by the Czechs with her play at the net, and Wilkerson was able to seal the deal with a block at the net to go up 23-22, and an ace that rolled over the net to take the victory 24-22.

WATCH | Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson vs. Czech Republic full match replay:

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships: Canada vs. Czech Republic Duration 52:37 Featured Video Watch Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson take on Barbora Hermannova and Marie-Sara Stochlova of the Czech Republic at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Apizaco, Mexico.

Humana-Paredes secured 19 attack points in the match while Wilkerson outpaced the Czech Republic in blocks 8-1 by herself. Hermannová led the Czech Republic with 17 points.

Both Canadian athletes have been on the world championships podium before, with Wilkerson winning silver in Rome last year alongside partner Sophie Bukovec, and Humana-Paredes combining with Sarah Pavan to win gold in Germany in 2019, earning a spot at the Tokyo Olympics for Canada.

The Kitchener, Ont., native Pavan was also in action on Monday with Toronto's Molly McBain, closing out Pool H play with a crucial 2-0 win (21-19, 21-12) against the No. 43-ranked pair of Puerto Rico's Allanis Navas and Maria Gonzalez.

After a slow start to the tournament with a 2-0 loss to the Swiss on Saturday and a 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands on Sunday, the 60th-ranked Canadian duo needed a win on Monday to keep their tournament alive, and they delivered exactly that.

WATCH | McBain/Pavan vs. Puerto Rico, full match replay:

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships: Canada vs. Puerto Rico Duration 47:35 Featured Video Watch Canada's Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain take on Allanis Navas Sanchez and Maria Gonzalez of Puerto Rico at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Tlaxcala, Mexico

Throughout a close first set where Canada trailed for the majority of the game, Pavan delivered multiple spikes down the stretch to eventually put her team up and take the game 21-19.

Pavan delivered 21 points in the match overall with McBain securing 16. Gonzalez led Puerto Rico with 14 points.

The Canadians had complete control in the second set, taking it 21-12 to close the match out and guarantee themselves another game in the tournament with a third-place finish in Pool H.

The third-place result means that Pavan and McBain will either be one of four third-place finishers that get a berth directly into the Round of 32 on Wednesday, or they will be one of eight third-place finishers that have to play a lucky loser match on Tuesday to earn their way into the elimination bracket. Those results will be determined after all women's games have been played on Monday.

Schachter, Dearing win 2nd straight game

Canada's lone entry in the men's competition, Sam Schachter of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Toronto's Daniel Dearing,defeated Morocco's Mohamed Abicha and Oussama El Azhari 2-0 (21-19, 21-10) to win a second straight game and improve to 2-1 after round-robin play.

Schachter provided the exclamation point in a 21-19 first set victory when he executed an impressive dig followed up by an emphatic spike to put Canada up 20-17.

Much like Pavan and McBain, the Canadian men had little trouble in the second set, with Dearing racking up nine of his game-high 17 points in a 21-10 second set victory. Abicha led the 0-3 Morocco with 10 points.

The Canadian pair's standing in the group is still to be determined based on the 10 p.m. ET Brazil vs. Mexico match, but another game is assured, with a likely top-two finish in the group and a berth in the Round of 32.

Tournament action continues with Tuesday's lucky loser matches, all the way through to Sunday's finals.

All the action from the beach volleyball worlds will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem.