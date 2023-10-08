Canada's Pavan, McBain drop 2nd straight match at beach volleyball worlds in Mexico

The Canadian women's pair of Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain were defeated by Raïsa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands at the beach volleyball world championships on Sunday in Mexico.

The No. 60-ranked pair of Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's McBain put up a valiant effort against the seventh-ranked Dutch squad, but ultimately fell 2-1 (21-15, 17-21, 15-7).

Stam led the way with 21 attack points and three block points, while Schoon recorded four aces. McBain led Canada with 20 points.

WATCH | McBain/Pavan vs. Schoon/Stam, full match replay:

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships: Canada vs. Netherlands Duration 55:33 Featured Video Watch Canada's Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain take on Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

After dropping their opening match against the Swiss pair of Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré on Saturday, there was little room for error for the Canadians, as they sit in last in their four-team Pool H heading into their final group match Monday.

The top two ranked teams from each of the 12 pools, and the best four teams that rank third in their respective pools will qualify for the final phase.

The Toronto duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are in action later tonight at 9 p.m. ET against No. 50 Michelle Amarilla and Erika Bobadilla of Paraguay, as the No. 4-ranked Canadian team will look to improve to 2-0.

The No. 33 men's pairing of Sam Schacter of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Toronto's Daniel Dearing will look to avoid falling to 0-2 when they play Juan Virgen and Miguel Sarabia of Mexico at 10 p.m. ET.

All the action from the beach volleyball worlds will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem.

Both women's teams have matches at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday — McBain and Pavan take the court to play the No. 43-ranked pair of Puerto Rico's Alanis Navas and Maria Gonzalez, while Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson are set for a contest against the 22nd-ranked Czech pair of Barbora Hermannová of Marie-Sára Štochlová.

Schachter and Dearing will then take on Morocco's Mohamed Abicha and Oussama El Azhari at 6:30 p.m. ET.