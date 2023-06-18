Mixed result for Canadian women at beach volleyball worlds

There were mixed results for Canadian women at the beach volleyball world championships on Saturday in Mexico.

Sarah Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's Molly McBain lost a tough 21-19, 21-15 match to Switzerland's Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre in Pool H preliminary play.

The Canadians had four less attacks (28-24), but led in blocks (4-1) and had less unforced errors (five to Switzerland's 12) but still came up short.

The Toronto duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson overpowered Imane Yakki and Mahassine Siad of Morocco 21-9, 21-10 in Pool D preliminary play.

The Canadians led in attacks (24-10), digs (7-5) and were tied in blocks (2-2).

WATCH | McBain/Pavan vs. Switzerland, full match replay:

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships: Pavan/McBain Canada vs. Switzerland Duration 52:51 Featured Video Watch Canada's Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain take on Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre in women's Pool H action at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Huamantla, Mexico.

Both teams have matches on Sunday – McBain and Pavan take the court at 2 p.m ET while Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson are set for a 9 p.m. ET contest.

All the action from the beach volleyball worlds will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem.

WATCH | Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson vs. Morocco, full match replay: