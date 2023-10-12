Canada's Pavan/McBain, Schachter/Dearing eliminated from beach volleyball worlds

It's the end of the road for Canadian duos Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain, and Sam Schachter and Dan Dearing at the beach volleyball worlds.

Wednesday's Round of 32 phase saw both teams eliminated from contention in Huamantla, Mexico. Canada's hope to advance in the tournament now sits with the fourth-ranked Toronto pair of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson.

live streamed on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem. They face Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen of Finland at 10 p.m. ET. All the action from the beach volleyball worlds will be, the CBC Sports app and on CBC Gem.

Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's McBain lost 2-0 to second-ranked Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth of the U.S. The 60th-ranked Canadians went the distance in the first set, but ended up falling 23-21. The Americans took the second frame 21-12.

In the men's competition, World No. 33 Schachter of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Toronto's Dearing also fell 2-0 (21-16, 24-22) to tenth-ranked Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert of Australia.

Schachter and Dearing leave the competition with a 2-2 record. Pavan and McBain dropped to 2-3 on Wednesday.

WATCH l Full event replay: Pavan and McBain defeated in Round of 32:

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships: Pavan/McBain Canada vs. United States Duration 46:14 Featured Video Watch Canada's Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain take on Kirsten Nuss and Taryn Kloth of the United States in round of 32 action at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

WATCH l Full event replay: Schachter and Dearing ousted from beach volleyball worlds: