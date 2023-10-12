Canada's Pavan/McBain, Schachter/Dearing eliminated from beach volleyball worlds
Remaining duo Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes to play Round of 32 match at 10 p.m. ET
It's the end of the road for Canadian duos Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain, and Sam Schachter and Dan Dearing at the beach volleyball worlds.
Wednesday's Round of 32 phase saw both teams eliminated from contention in Huamantla, Mexico. Canada's hope to advance in the tournament now sits with the fourth-ranked Toronto pair of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson.
Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's McBain lost 2-0 to second-ranked Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth of the U.S. The 60th-ranked Canadians went the distance in the first set, but ended up falling 23-21. The Americans took the second frame 21-12.
In the men's competition, World No. 33 Schachter of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Toronto's Dearing also fell 2-0 (21-16, 24-22) to tenth-ranked Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert of Australia.
Schachter and Dearing leave the competition with a 2-2 record. Pavan and McBain dropped to 2-3 on Wednesday.
WATCH l Full event replay: Pavan and McBain defeated in Round of 32:
WATCH l Full event replay: Schachter and Dearing ousted from beach volleyball worlds: