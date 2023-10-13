Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson advance to quarterfinals at beach volleyball worlds

The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson moved a step closer to the world-championship podium on Thursday night with another sweep in Apizaco, Mexico.

The fourth-ranked Toronto pair defeated Switzerland's Esmée Bobner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré 21-14, 21-11 in the Round of 16 to remain perfect in the tournament, having yet to lose a set in five matches. They previously beat the 21st-ranked Swiss duo 21-19, 21-15 in pool play.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson are the only Canadians still in contention at worlds. They will face fifth-ranked Australians Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar in the quarterfinals on Friday at 8 p.m. ET in a battle of unbeatens, with the Tokyo silver medallists coming off a 2-1 win over Italy's Valentina Gottardi and Marta Menegatti.

All the action from the beach volleyball worlds will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson vs. Bobner/Vergé-Dépré, full match replay:

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships: Humana-Paredes/Wilkerson Canada vs. Switzerland Duration 44:27 Featured Video Watch Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson take on Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre of Switzerland in women's round of 16 action at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Apizaco, Mexico.

Wilkerson led the way on Thursday with a match-high 15 attack points and two block points, while Humana-Paredes had 11 attack points and four service points.

The Canadians downed No. 26 Niina Ahtiainen and Taru Lahti-Liukkonen� of Finland 21-17, 21-17 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday to advance to Thursday's match.

The women's and men's champions will earn quota spots for their respective countries at Paris 2024 and a share of the $1 million purse.

Brazil's Duda and Ana Patricia, who also reached the quarters, are the defending champs and top-ranked duo.

Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's Molly McBain were eliminated in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, while Toronto's Dan Dearing and Sam Schachter of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost in the men's Round of 32.