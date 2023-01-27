Canada's Pavan, Bukovec remain winless in 1st competition as team

Canada's Sarah Pavan and Sophie Bukovec dropped a pair of matches at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Finals on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

The duo, which teamed up in October, is now 0-3 at its first competition together and sits in last place of its five-team pool.

After falling in straight sets Thursday, the Canadians won a single set in each of its Friday matches.

Pavan and Bukovec drew first blood against the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Ana Patricia Ramos to begin the day with a 21-18 opening-set victory.

Pavan-Bukovec, Canada's newest beach volleyball duo, eyeing Paris 2024 Duration 4:32 Sarah Pavan and Sophie Bukovec discuss their newly formed partnership and the challenges with qualifying for an Olympics less than two years away.

But the Brazilians took control from there, outscoring the Canadians in attack and block points while committing fewer errors to win the final two sets 21-16 and 15-12.

Another challenge awaited Pavan, 36, and Bukovec, 27, next in the form of Latvia's fifth-ranked Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova.

The Canadians once again made things interesting with a dominant 21-14 second-set win before falling in the third set by just two points.

While Pavan, of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's Bukovec outscored the Latvians on attacks and blocks and drew even on serves, errors were ultimately their undoing with 10 more than their opponents.

Canada wraps group play on Saturday against Americans Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth.

