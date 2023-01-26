Canadian beach volleyballers Pavan, Bukovec drop 1st match together

The first match for Canada's Sarah Pavan and Sophie Bukovec together didn't go exactly as planned.

The duo, which joined forces in October, fell in straight sets (17-21, 20-22) to fourth-ranked Australian duo Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho Del Solar at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Finals on Thursday in Doha, Qatar.

Pavan, of Kitcher, Ont., and Bukovec, of Toronto, are the lone Canadian pair competing at the event after gaining entry as a wild card.

"When I saw our names on the entry list, I had a grin from ear to ear and immediately messaged our team. I think it is a nod to the success Canada has had over the last several years, in particular at the last two world championships. We are very grateful to be included in this event," Pavan told Volleyball World.

The Canadians edged their Brazilian opponents 18-16 in attack points, but won fewer points on blocks and serves while committing more errors.

Their next match in the group stage, which features two divisions of five teams, is set for Friday against reigning world champions Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Ana Patricia Ramos of Brazil.

Quarterfinals begin Saturday with medal matches on Sunday.

