Watch King of the Court: Beach Volleyball

Click on the video player above to watch the international King of the Court beach volleyball tournament from Doha, Qatar.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. ET. A full streaming schedule follows below.

The Kings Rules

Each match is contested by five teams over three rounds of 15 minutes on a single court.

During each round, the team that loses the rally must exit the court, allowing a fresh team to enter.

Only the team on the king's side of the court can earn points. So, if a team on the challenger's side wins the rally they don't get a point, but they do become king/queen, earning the opportunity to score as many points as possible.

After the first and second round, the team with the least amount of points gets eliminated.

In the final round, the three remaining teams battle for victory, except now the team with the most points after 15 minutes or the first to reach 15 points wins the match.

Streaming schedule