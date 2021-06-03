Bansley, Wilkerson come out on top in all-Canadian beach volleyball duel at Ostrava Beach Open

Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson came out on top against fellow Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes by a score of 2-1 (25-23, 14-21, 15-9) at the Ostrava Beach Open on Thursday.

Bansley (Toronto) and Wilkerson (Toronto) were able to close out a tight first set, but were challenged quickly once Pavan (Kitchener, Ont.) and Humana-Paredes (Toronto) turned the tide of the match with a seven-point win in the second set.

Bansley and Wilkerson rose to the occasion in the final set, returning the favour with a six-point win, picking up their second victory of the day.

Bansley and Wilkerson won their first match of the day 2-1 (21-17, 22-24, 15-10) over Italy's Marta Menegatti and Viktoria Osri Toth.

WATCH | Will Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan make Olympic history for Canada?

Will Melissa Humana-Paredes & Sarah Pavan make Olympic history for Canada? Sports 7:57 On this week's episode of Team Canada Today, we go behind the scenes at training while Andi Petrillo tells you all you need to know about Olympic beach volleyball. 7:57

Pavan and Humana-Paredes were victorious in their first match the day by a score of 2-1 (21-17, 19-21, 15-12) against the Netherlands' Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon.

More results

Canadians Megan and Nicole McNamara continued their winning ways with a two-set victory over Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka, with a final score of 2-0 (22-20, 21-17) earlier in the day.

Their second match resulted in a 2-0 (21-15, 21-15) loss to Russia's Nadezda Makroguzova and Svetlana Kholomina.

On the men's side, Canadian duo Grant O'Gorman and Ben Saxton came out with a win over Russia's Ilya Leshukov and Konstantin Semenov by a score of 2-1 (17-21, 22-20, 15-13).