'I was on all day': Mislawchuk 9th in New Zealand triathlon despite leg cramping

Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk finished ninth Sunday at the New Plymouth World Triathlon Cup on Sunday.

Despite cramping in his legs, the 28-year-old posted a time of 57 minutes 18 seconds.

"Athletes always want a little more, but it was a solid race," the Oak Bluff, Man., resident said from New Zealand.

Mislawchuk finished the 750-metre swim just 19 seconds behind the leaders before embarking on the 20-kilometre bike portion around Mt. Taranaki.

"By the time we got to the top of the first hill, I had connected with the lead group, so it was a massive effort on the bike that I was really proud of," the 2016 and 2020 Olympian said. "I was on all day, and up front, so that's something to be proud of.

"We put 90 seconds into the chase group. In a sprint distance it just shows how hard those guys were riding. I paid for that effort a bit."

Riding at the front of the pack into second transition, Mislawchuk then went on a five-kilometre run.

"I didn't run anywhere to where my standard is, I had some pretty bad cramping," he said. "I ran to the best of my abilities with the cramping.

"It's a different kind of pain. You are not breathing hard, but you can't go any faster. It is like a car stuck in third gear and you can't get to fourth, fifth or sixth. I did the best I could and ended up with a top-10. The fitness is definitely there and something to build on."

Brock Hoel, of West Kelowna, B.C.,was 18th (57:48) while Charlottetown's Martin Sobey was 28th (58:10). Victoria's Liam Donnelly finished 46th (1:00:14).tyl

Quebec City's Noemie Beaulieu was the lone Canadian to finish the women's sprint race, placing 42nd (1:08:37).