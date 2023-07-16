Canadian triathlete Mislawchuk posts career-best world championship result with 9th-place finish

It's safe to say that Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk took well to the change in format at the World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships on Saturday in Hamburg, Germany.

The 28-year-old from Oak Bluff, Man., finished ninth in the final race with a time of 19 minutes 47 seconds, topping his previous best world championship result by one spot, which he earned at the 2018 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final Gold Coast in Australia.

"It was a pretty solid day out there. I am pleased with the result," Mislawchuk said in a release. "Today was another step forward. It's always bittersweet knowing how close you are to the front but nice to be back in the top-10. In the last round, my hamstrings just tightened up but I am pleased with the effort."

Hayden Wilde of New Zealand won gold with a final time of 19:26. Portugal's Vasco Vilaca won silver with a time of 19:28, finishing just ahead of Alex Yee of Great Britain.

Wilde scenes in Hamburg 🖤<a href="https://twitter.com/hayden_wilde?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hayden_wilde</a> is the triathlon sprint distance WORLD CHAMPION 🏆<br><br>Congratulations Hayden 🌿🖤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EARNTHEFERN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EARNTHEFERN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreTheNZTeam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreTheNZTeam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KoT%C4%81tauTeKapaOAotearoa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KoTātauTeKapaOAotearoa</a> <a href="https://t.co/UzS4qVQapA">pic.twitter.com/UzS4qVQapA</a> —@TheNZTeam

Unlike the Olympic-distance triathlon in which Mislawchuk secured a top-10 finish in 2018, the Super Sprint format comprises of three different races of athletes participating in a 300-metre swim, followed by a 7.5-kilometre bike ride and a 1.75km run.

Twenty of the 30-plus original competitors made it to the second stage, with only 10 making it past the second stage to the final.

Neither of the other two Canadian elite men's competitors made it past the first stage, as Charles Paquet of Port Cartier, Que., finished 25th, and Brock Hoel of West Kelowna, B.C., placed 37th.

"Without a doubt it's a format that I wouldn't say is my strongest suit, so it definitely feels nice to be tossing shoulders with the best guys in the world again," said Mislawchuk, who placed first after the first stage.

"I'm happy with the performance, the effort and all of the support around this event because it's tough to get the nutrition right, the cooling right and getting all of the times right so a big thanks to all of the Triathlon Canada crew helping out in Hamburg."

The two-time Olympian now sits 15th in the World Triathlon Championship Series rankings, after also earning a 12th-place result in the United Arab Emirates in March, as well as two 15th-place finishes in Japan in May, and Montreal in June.

Dominika Jamnicky, of Guelph, Ont., was 37th in the women's competition.

Cassandre Beaugrand of France claimed the women's title with a time of 21:35, with Great Britain teammates Beth Potter and Laura Lindemann rounding out the podium.