Triathlon Canada names Lawrence White as new CEO

Triathlon Canada named Lawrence White as its new chief executive officer on Monday.

White served as executive director of Alpine Club of Canada for past 15 years

The Triathlon Canada logo is displayed.
Triathlon Canada named Lawrence White as its new CEO on Monday. (HO/The Canadian Press)

The Canmore, Alta., resident served as executive director of the Alpine Club of Canada for the last 15 years.

"I am honoured to be given this opportunity to help lead and further develop triathlon in Canada, which is a sport that I have grown to care about deeply," White said in a release.

White succeeds Joe Morissette in the position.

Morissette spent about a year in the role before leaving the organization to become Speed Skating Canada's CEO last July.

