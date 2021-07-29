Canada's Tyler Mislawchuk pulls out of mixed relay event due to Achilles injury
'Devastating' not to have opportunity to line up with teammates, says Mislawchuk
Canada's Tyler Mislawchuk will not be competing in the Olympic debut of the mixed team relay on Friday due to an Achilles injury he sustained in last Sunday's individual race.
The Oak Bluff, Man., native was left frustrated after finishing 15th despite the injury, and team doctors advised him to sit out and avoid making the situation worse.
"Tyler aggravated his Achilles tendon, which ultimately led to some cramping during the run portion of the race due to compensating for the pain," said Triathlon Canada's High Performance Director Eugene Liang in a press release.
The decision to withdraw was an extremely difficult one for the 26-year-old, who entered Tokyo 2020 as a threat to reach the podium.
"It's devastating not to have the opportunity to line up with my teammates this weekend in the Olympic debut of the mixed team relay due to injury," Mislawchuk said. "It will be tough watching from the sidelines and not being able to contribute."
Olympic newcomer Alexis Lepage of Gatineau, Que., has been added to the team as a result, and Mislawchuk is now focused on supporting his team. Lepage joins Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., Amélie Kretz of Ste-Therese, Que., and Matthew Sharpe of Campbell River, B.C.
"This also presents an opportunity for my friend and training partner Alexis to compete in the Olympics. I know he is up to the task and will make Canada proud. I will be supporting my teammates in their final preparations and will be cheering them on with the rest of Canada."
