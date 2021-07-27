Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's 1st-ever Olympic gold medal with women's triathlon triumph

Flora Duffy won Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold medal when she delivered a dominating run leg to convincingly triumph in the women's triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course on Monday.

Duffy, 33, was part of a group of seven who broke clear at the start of the 40km bike leg but then stamped her authority on the race with a fantastic performance over the 10km run to finish in one hour, 53.36 minutes.

Briton Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a flat tire near the end of the bike leg to chase back and take silver, 74 seconds behind, following the silver taken by compatriot Alex Yee in the men's race on Monday.

Katie Zaferes won bronze for the United States.

HISTORY for Flora Duffy 🇧🇲<br><br>She wins the women's triathlon in dominate fashion to give Bermuda their first Olympic GOLD ever 🙌🥇<br><br>Watch live: <a href="https://t.co/o1wFNIHF83">https://t.co/o1wFNIHF83</a> <a href="https://t.co/mU2hWLsnpS">pic.twitter.com/mU2hWLsnpS</a> —@CBCOlympics

Clarence Hill is the only other Bermudian to win an Olympic medal, with a bronze in boxing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Canada's Amélie Kretz improved upon her Rio performance by finishing 15th. The Ste-Therese, Que., native finished 34th during her Olympic debut in 2016, the best result among all Canadians.

She has been one of the top Canadian triathletes since winning World Cup gold in 2013.

Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., was making her Olympic debut as the other Canadian in the event but was unable to finish the race.

Brown claimed individual bronze and helped Canada finish fourth in mixed relay at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018. The 28-year-old was just the fourth Canadian triathlete to reach the podium in the event's history.

The mixed relay event makes its Olympic debut on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and it will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Olympics app and CBC Sports' Tokyo 2020 website.