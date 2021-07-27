Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's 1st-ever Olympic gold medal with women's triathlon triumph
Great Britain's Taylor-Brown claims silver, Katie Zaferes of the U.S. collects bronze
Flora Duffy won Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold medal when she delivered a dominating run leg to convincingly triumph in the women's triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course on Monday.
Duffy, 33, was part of a group of seven who broke clear at the start of the 40km bike leg but then stamped her authority on the race with a fantastic performance over the 10km run to finish in one hour, 53.36 minutes.
Briton Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a flat tire near the end of the bike leg to chase back and take silver, 74 seconds behind, following the silver taken by compatriot Alex Yee in the men's race on Monday.
Katie Zaferes won bronze for the United States.
HISTORY for Flora Duffy 🇧🇲<br><br>She wins the women's triathlon in dominate fashion to give Bermuda their first Olympic GOLD ever 🙌🥇<br><br>Watch live: <a href="https://t.co/o1wFNIHF83">https://t.co/o1wFNIHF83</a> <a href="https://t.co/mU2hWLsnpS">pic.twitter.com/mU2hWLsnpS</a>—@CBCOlympics
Clarence Hill is the only other Bermudian to win an Olympic medal, with a bronze in boxing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
She has been one of the top Canadian triathletes since winning World Cup gold in 2013.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., was making her Olympic debut as the other Canadian in the event but was unable to finish the race.
Brown claimed individual bronze and helped Canada finish fourth in mixed relay at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018. The 28-year-old was just the fourth Canadian triathlete to reach the podium in the event's history.
The mixed relay event makes its Olympic debut on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and it will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Olympics app and CBC Sports' Tokyo 2020 website.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?