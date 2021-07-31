Great Britain claims gold in 1st-ever Olympic triathlon mixed relay event; Canada 15th
U.S. captures silver ahead of bronze winners France
Great Britain claimed gold in the first-ever triathlon mixed relay event in Olympic history on Saturday in Tokyo, giving the country its 25th medal and seventh gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
The team finished with a total time of 1:23:41 to give Great Britain its third triathlon medal at Tokyo 2020, following silver medal wins from Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown in their individual events.
The U.S. team captured silver (1:23:55) ahead of bronze winners France (1:24:04), who entered the race as gold medal favourites.
Each team was comprised of two female and two male athletes, with competitors having to swim for 300 metres, cycle for eight kilometres and run for two kilometres before tapping their teammate's hand to pass the relay.
Yee cemented the inaugural victory for Great Britain with a tremendous performance down the final stretch, finishing ahead of American Morgan Pearson and France's Vincent Luis.
Taylor-Brown, Jonny Brownlee and Jessica Learmonth rounded out the rest of the winning team.
