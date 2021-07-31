Skip to Main Content

Great Britain claims gold in 1st-ever Olympic triathlon mixed relay event; Canada 15th

Great Britain claimed gold in the first-ever triathlon mixed relay event in Olympic history on Saturday in Tokyo, giving the country its 25th medal and seventh gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. captures silver ahead of bronze winners France

Zack Smart · CBC Sports ·
(Left to right) Jessica Learmonth, Jonathon Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee of Great Britain pose with their Olympic gold medals on the podium during the medal ceremony following the triathlon mixed team relay event in Tokyo on Saturday. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The team finished with a total time of 1:23:41 to give Great Britain its third triathlon medal at Tokyo 2020, following silver medal wins from Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown in their individual events.

The U.S. team captured silver (1:23:55) ahead of bronze winners France (1:24:04), who entered the race as gold medal favourites.

Joanna Brown, Amélie Kretz, Matthew Sharpe and Alexis Lepage guided Canada to a 15th-place finish (1:27:21). Lepage was added to the team as a replacement for Tyler Mislawchuk, who withdrew from the event after sustaining an Achilles injury during the individual event.

Each team was comprised of two female and two male athletes, with competitors having to swim for 300 metres, cycle for eight kilometres and run for two kilometres before tapping their teammate's hand to pass the relay.

Yee cemented the inaugural victory for Great Britain with a tremendous performance down the final stretch, finishing ahead of American Morgan Pearson and France's Vincent Luis.

Taylor-Brown, Jonny Brownlee and Jessica Learmonth rounded out the rest of the winning team.

Bring on the cheers

Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

