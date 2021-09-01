Watch Super League Triathlon Championship Series from Munich

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Super League Triathlon Championship Series event from Munich, Germany.

Live coverage begins Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with the women's equalizer, followed by the men's equalizer at 9 a.m. ET.

It is the second event of the 2021 Championship Series, featuring some of the best triathletes in the world.

The event will feature all four members of Great Britain's gold-medal-winning triathlon mixed relay team from the inaugural event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jessica Learmonth are competing in the women's equalizer, and Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee are competing in the men's equalizer.

Yee also won silver in the men's triathlon at Tokyo 2020, while Taylor-Brown claimed Olympic silver in the women's triathlon.

The event will also feature American Katie Zaferes, who won Tokyo silver and bronze in the mixed relay and women's triathlon, respectively.