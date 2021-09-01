Watch Super League Triathlon Championship Series

Click on the video player above to watch action from the final event of the 2021 Super League Triathlon Championship Series from Malibu, California.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET with the women's eliminator race, followed by the men's eliminator race at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Athletes will attempt to complete three stages consisting of a 300m swim, 4km bike and 1.6km run, with a short break in between to reset equipment.

A pre-defined number of racers are eliminated after each discipline for every stage. The winner is the first to cross the finish at the end of of the third stage.

The event will feature all four members of Great Britain's gold-medal-winning triathlon mixed relay team from the inaugural event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jessica Learmonth are competing in the women's eliminator, and Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee are competing in the men's eliminator.

Yee also won silver in the men's triathlon at Tokyo 2020, while Taylor-Brown claimed Olympic silver in the women's triathlon.

The women's eliminator will also feature American Katie Zaferes, who won Tokyo silver and bronze in the mixed relay and women's triathlon, respectively.