Watch Super League Triathlon Championship Series from London, England

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Super League Triathlon Championship Series event from London, England.

Live coverage begins Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET with the women's triple mix, followed by the men's triple mix at 8 a.m. ET.

The event kicks off the 2021 Championship Series and features some of the best triathletes in the world. It is the first time the Super League has held a Championship Series event in the United Kingdom.

The triple mix race doesn't follow the traditional swim-bike-run format, as it requires the triathletes to complete three stages with the disciplines in a different order.

Stage 1: swim (300m) - bike (4km) - run (1.6km)

Stage 2: run (1.6km) - bike (4km) - swim (300m)

Stage 3: bike (4km) - swim (300m) - run (1.6km)

The first two stages feature a mass start, while the third features a pursuit start based on the competitors' times over the first two races.

There is a 10 minute break in between each stage that starts counting down once the first competitor crosses the finish. Triathletes who fall more than 90 seconds behind the leader are eliminated at the end of the current discipline. The winner is the the first to cross the finish line at the end Stage 3.

The event will feature all four members of Great Britain's gold-medal-winning triathlon mixed relay team from the inaugural event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jessica Learmonth are competing in the women's triple mix, and Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee are competing in the men's triple mix.

Yee also won silver in the men's triathlon at Tokyo 2020, while Taylor-Brown claimed Olympic silver in the women's triathlon.

The event will also feature American Katie Zaferes, who won Tokyo silver and bronze in the mixed relay and women's triathlon, respectively.