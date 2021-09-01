Watch Super League Triathlon Championship Series from Jersey

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Super League Triathlon Championship Series event from Jersey.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET with the women's enduro race, followed by the men's enduro race at 7:45 a.m. ET.

The enduro requires athletes to complete thee back-to-back swim-bike-run stages with no downtime in between. The stages are comprised of a 300m swim, 4km bike and 1.6km run.

It is the third event of the 2021 Championship Series, headlined by some of the best triathletes in the world.

The event will feature all four members of Great Britain's gold-medal-winning triathlon mixed relay team from the inaugural event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jessica Learmonth are competing in the women's enduro, and Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee are competing in the men's enduro.

Yee also won silver in the men's triathlon at Tokyo 2020, while Taylor-Brown claimed Olympic silver in the women's triathlon.

The women's enduro will also feature American Katie Zaferes, who won Tokyo silver and bronze in the mixed relay and women's triathlon, respectively.