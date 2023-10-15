Content
Canadian triathlete Charles Paquet earns World Cup bronze in Brazil

Canadian Charles Paquet won a bronze medal at the inaugural World Triathlon Cup event in Brasilia on Sunday. Paquet secured his first-ever World Cup podium finish in the challenging 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike and 10-kilometre run.

Native of Port Cartier, Que., wins challenging event for 1st-ever podium finish

Three male athletes wearing swimming caps and glasses are seen lining beside each other.
Canada's Charles Paquet, middle, posted a winning time of 1:48:36 in the 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike and 10-kilometre run event Sunday at a triathlon World Cup stop in Brazil. (Neil Baynes/Getty Images for IRONMAN/File)

Canadian Charles Paquet won a bronze medal at the inaugural World Triathlon Cup event in Brasilia on Sunday.

Paquet, of Port Cartier, Que., secured his first-ever World Cup podium finish with a time of 1:48:36 in the challenging 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike and 10-kilometre run.

Brazil's Miguel Hidalgo won gold in 1:48:01, while Spain's Antonio Serrat Seoane claimed silver in 1:48:27.

"I had a really good day to be honest," said Paquet. "I impressed myself with the swim and somehow ended up in the first five I don't know how, and then the bike was really windy so we were either really slow or really fast, no one really on it, then just running as fast as I can and those guys really made me push and I just managed to keep it going to the end."

Winnipeg's Chris Gregor finished 28th in a field of 47 with a time of 1:56:35.

Italy's Alice Betto won the competitive women's event in 2:00:05, ahead of American Katie Zaferes (2:00:15), and Mexico's Rosa Maria Tapia Vidal (2:00:27).

Emy Legault, of Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile-Perrot, Que., placed 10th in a time of 2:02:05.

Paquet, of Port Cartier, Que., finished 24th, and Brock Hoel, of West Kelowna, B.C., was 47th.

