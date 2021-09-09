De Grasse earns tight 2nd-place finishes in 100 and 200m finals at Diamond League

Canada's Olympic champion Andre De Grasse raced to a pair of second-place finishes at the Diamond League Final on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., opened the night with a second in the 100 metres, tying his personal best 9.89 seconds, a mark he set when he won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

American Fred Kerley, silver medallist in Tokyo, won in 9.87. American Ronnie Baker took third in 9.91.

De Grasse followed it up with a second in the 200 barely an hour later. He was well back of the leaders coming off the corner, but closed down the home stretch to run 19.72 seconds — his second fastest time of the season.

WATCH | De Grasse just misses Diamond League title in men's 100m:

Fred Kerley beats Andre De Grasse to win Diamond League 100m title

Kenny Bednarek edged De Grasse in 19.70 at Letzigrund Stadium.

De Grasse was a triple medallist in Tokyo and Canada's most decorated male Olympian of the Games. He won gold in the 200 and bronze in the 100 and 4x100 relay.

WATCH | De Grasse narrowly finishes 2nd in 200m Diamond League final:

Kenneth Bednarek edges Andre De Grasse to win Diamond League 200m title

He won the 100 at the Prefontaine Classic last month in a speedy 9.69 — which would have broken the Canadian record had the time not been wind-aided.

De Grasse was one of 17 Olympic champions competing in Zurich. The winners of each event earn $30,000 US and an automatic berth in next summer's world championships in Eugene, Ore.

Marco Arop capped his breakout season with a fourth-place finish in the 800 metres. The 22-year-old from Edmonton, who recently won back-to-back Diamond League events, ran 1:45.23. Emmanuel Korir of Kenya won in 1:44.56.

And Django Lovett of Surrey, B.C., cleared 2.27 metres to finish in a tie for fourth in high jump.

Thompson-Herah ends big year with 100m title

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah finished off her golden year on a high when she won the 100 metres title in the season-ending Diamond League final on Thursday.

WATCH | Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah claims Diamond League title in women's 100m:

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah sprints to Diamond League 100m title

Thompson-Herah followed up her Olympic 100 and 200 metres in double in Tokyo by coming within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old 100 meters world record in a Diamond League meeting two weeks ago.

Although she was unable to better the record in the season finale, the Jamaican took the title in a time of 10.65 seconds ahead of Briton Dina Asher-Smith.

"I am very happy with my race," Thompson-Herah told reporters. "It's good to add a Diamond League trophy to my collection, it has been a long season so I was just happy to cross the line healthy."