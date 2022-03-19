Olympic gold medallist Damian Warner leads heptathlon at world indoor athletics championships

Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner is one step closer to winning his first heptathlon gold medal at the world indoor athletics championships.

The Canadian star finished ninth in the high jump portion on Friday, but still holds an overall lead in the event with 3,649 points after first-place finishes in the 60-metre sprint and long jump. He also finished ninth in the shot put contest.

Warner will finish the final three events in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday. You can follow all the aciton live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' website.

WATCH | Warner finishes 1st in men's 60m:

Damian Warner places 1st in men's 60m at World Athletics Indoor Championships Duration 1:26 London, Ont.'s Damian Warner scored a 6.68 in the men's 60-metre race as part of the heptathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. 1:26

Fellow Canadian Gabriela DeBues-Stafford finished fourth in the women's 3,000 metres.

The 26-year-old Toronto native just missed the podium in a time of eight minutes 42.89 seconds, behind Lemlem Hailu of Ethiopia, American Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Ejgayehu Taye, also of Ethiopia.

Earlier in the day, DeBues-Stafford's sister, Lucia Stafford, qualified for the women's 1,500 race final, which is set to go Saturday afternoon.

Stafford came in second place in her heat, clocking in at a time of 4:07.95.

WATCH | Warner finishes atop long jump leaderboard: