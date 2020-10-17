Watch the 2020 World Athletics half marathon championships

Click on the video player above to watch the World Athletics half marathon championships from Gdynia, Poland, beginning on Saturday at 4:50 a.m. ET.

For more coverage of the half marathon championships, tune into Road to the Olympic Games at 5 p.m. ET.

Ealier this week, Athletics Canada withdrew its team from the competition after the organization's chief medical officer deems travel too risky due to COVID-19 concerns.