Camryn Rogers, Ethan Katzberg at forefront of Canadian renaissance in throwing events

At time of writing, Canada's lone medal at these World Athletics Championships has come in the throws.

With a massive national record, Ethan Katzberg, a 21-year-old who lives and trains in Kamloops, B.C., surprised almost everyone to take gold in the men's hammer throw.

Everyone, that is, with the possible exception of his coach Dylan Armstrong who was the last Canadian man to win medals in a throwing event at the worlds or Olympic Games.

Armstrong captured bronze in the shot put at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, silver at the 2011 world championships in Daegu, and bronze at the following worlds in 2013 in Moscow.

"I think it's great that our Canadian throwers are putting up big numbers and are getting the attention they all deserve on the world stage," Armstrong said from Budapest.

"The throwers have worked tremendously hard and it shows that our country can compete with the best in the world. I also hope that our performances will motivate more of our youth to get more involved with track and field."

Armstrong is referring to the likes of Richmond, B.C.'s Camryn Rogers who has easily advanced to the women's hammer throw final by exceeding the minimum qualifying mark on her second attempt in the preliminary competition.

WATCH | Rogers reaches hammer throw final in Budapest:

B.C.'s Camryn Rogers qualifies for hammer throw final at world championships Duration 3:42 Richmond B.C.'s, Camryn Rogers qualified for the hammer throw world championship final, and spoke to CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo after her performance.

Last year in Eugene, Ore., Rogers became the first Canadian woman to ever win an Olympic or world championship medal in the throws by claiming silver at Hayward Field. It has helped set the stage for a renaissance in the strength events for the Canadian athletics team.

"I mean the throws are really strong," exclaimed head coach Glenroy Gilbert. "Seeing the throws like this is exactly why I love talking about our team. In the not too distant past, we would look to our sprinters and the speed events. Now we've got all the throwers. I think we took six of them to the Commonwealth Games last year."

And in Birmingham, England those throwers garnered three medals, silver from Katzberg, gold from Rogers and another gold medal from shot putter Sarah Mitton who hails from Brooklyn, N.S. Mitton narrowly missed a medal at the last world championships when she finished fourth in Eugene.

"The workload and dedication that goes into mastering the shot put and the hammer is the same as the sprints and other track and field disciplines," Mitton emphasized.

"As an athlete, it's been nice to see the momentum surrounding our events grow and help create equal opportunities within the sport and for future Canadian throwers."

WATCH | Get to know Camryn Rogers:

Fielding Questions with Camryn Rogers | Athletics North Duration 1:28 Get to know Canadian hammer thrower Camryn Rogers before she takes on the world in Budapest, and tries to upgrade her 2022 world medal from silver to gold.

The throwing events typically feature physically imposing athletes able to generate tremendous power by gyrating in the confined space of a circle before launching heavy devices unfathomable distances.

These disciplines date back to the first modern Olympics of Athens, Greece in 1896, and in the case of the discus, to the ancient Games first held in about 776 BC.

Breaking stereotypes

It's particularly significant that Canadian women are making headlines and attracting national attention in events which run counter to long held or pre-conceived images of what female athletes should be capable of.

"Camryn and I are both playing a role in breaking the stereotype surrounding strong, powerful women," Mitton said.

"I'm excited to be showcasing how being a strong, powerful female athlete is awesome. It makes me deeply satisfied to know that we are gaining more attention to show young girls who don't fit that generalized mould that there are two more athletes to look up to. I think we are making space for younger female athletes to feel confident about being strong and empowered in sport and life. It's something I wish I had seen more of as a young athlete."

At the Olympics next summer in Paris, it's expected that the throwers will comprise much of the medal potential in Canadian athletics. Aside from Armstrong's bronze in Beijing, there have been only three rare and precious throwing medals by men from this country in the history of the Games.

Con Walsh won bronze in the hammer throw at the London Olympics in 1908. Duncan Gilles followed that up with silver in the same event in 1912 at Stockholm.

And then there was Etienne Desmarteau who took gold in the discontinued 56 lb weight throw back in 1904 in St. Louis when the Olympics were combined with the World's Fair.

"The medals I won over the years will always be very special to me," Armstrong recalled. "It's also a daily reminder to me that hard work and dedication pays off."

Chasing history

No Canadian woman has ever been to the throws podium in Olympic competition. And Mitton has put a promising career as a marine biologist on hold in order to chase her life in shot put's circle with the hopes of placing a global medal around her neck.

"A breakthrough at the Olympics or world championships would mean so much to me. It would mean that the little voice in the back of my head which is driving me is right," she figured.

"I chose to be here pursuing athletics right now because I believe I have the capacity to be one of the greatest throwers in the world. I chose to see how far I can take this and fulfil my career aspiration as a scientist later in life. Sometimes you have two paths in life and I'm lucky enough to hopefully explore both passions."

WATCH | Sarah Mitton embracing the pressure:

Sarah Mitton uses pressure to fuel her best performances | Athletics North Duration 2:07 Going from unknown Canadian shot putter to national champion to world championship medal-threat was a transition Sarah Mitton wasn't prepared for. But she is embracing the change in expectations and using the pressure to perform to propel her forward.

When he heard that justification for her priorities and ambitions, Armstrong, the coach, had a little chuckle.

Mitton's sentiments are at the heart of the message he hopes to deliver to every throwing athlete who will listen to his sage advice.

"Enjoy every, single, moment you can along the way," Armstrong concluded.

"It goes by way too fast."

And even though the throwing events are at the forefront of the Canadian athletics landscape right now, there is a human truth to consider.

The circle can only remain strong for so long.

And it's best to strike now while the iron is hot.