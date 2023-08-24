Camryn Rogers, Ethan Katzberg at forefront of Canadian renaissance in throwing events
'Our country can compete with the best in the world,' says Canadian coach Armstrong
At time of writing, Canada's lone medal at these World Athletics Championships has come in the throws.
With a massive national record, Ethan Katzberg, a 21-year-old who lives and trains in Kamloops, B.C., surprised almost everyone to take gold in the men's hammer throw.
Everyone, that is, with the possible exception of his coach Dylan Armstrong who was the last Canadian man to win medals in a throwing event at the worlds or Olympic Games.
Armstrong captured bronze in the shot put at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, silver at the 2011 world championships in Daegu, and bronze at the following worlds in 2013 in Moscow.
"I think it's great that our Canadian throwers are putting up big numbers and are getting the attention they all deserve on the world stage," Armstrong said from Budapest.
Armstrong is referring to the likes of Richmond, B.C.'s Camryn Rogers who has easily advanced to the women's hammer throw final by exceeding the minimum qualifying mark on her second attempt in the preliminary competition.
WATCH | Rogers reaches hammer throw final in Budapest:
Last year in Eugene, Ore., Rogers became the first Canadian woman to ever win an Olympic or world championship medal in the throws by claiming silver at Hayward Field. It has helped set the stage for a renaissance in the strength events for the Canadian athletics team.
And in Birmingham, England those throwers garnered three medals, silver from Katzberg, gold from Rogers and another gold medal from shot putter Sarah Mitton who hails from Brooklyn, N.S. Mitton narrowly missed a medal at the last world championships when she finished fourth in Eugene.
"The workload and dedication that goes into mastering the shot put and the hammer is the same as the sprints and other track and field disciplines," Mitton emphasized.
"As an athlete, it's been nice to see the momentum surrounding our events grow and help create equal opportunities within the sport and for future Canadian throwers."
WATCH | Get to know Camryn Rogers:
The throwing events typically feature physically imposing athletes able to generate tremendous power by gyrating in the confined space of a circle before launching heavy devices unfathomable distances.
These disciplines date back to the first modern Olympics of Athens, Greece in 1896, and in the case of the discus, to the ancient Games first held in about 776 BC.
Breaking stereotypes
It's particularly significant that Canadian women are making headlines and attracting national attention in events which run counter to long held or pre-conceived images of what female athletes should be capable of.
"Camryn and I are both playing a role in breaking the stereotype surrounding strong, powerful women," Mitton said.
At the Olympics next summer in Paris, it's expected that the throwers will comprise much of the medal potential in Canadian athletics. Aside from Armstrong's bronze in Beijing, there have been only three rare and precious throwing medals by men from this country in the history of the Games.
Con Walsh won bronze in the hammer throw at the London Olympics in 1908. Duncan Gilles followed that up with silver in the same event in 1912 at Stockholm.
And then there was Etienne Desmarteau who took gold in the discontinued 56 lb weight throw back in 1904 in St. Louis when the Olympics were combined with the World's Fair.
"The medals I won over the years will always be very special to me," Armstrong recalled. "It's also a daily reminder to me that hard work and dedication pays off."
Chasing history
No Canadian woman has ever been to the throws podium in Olympic competition. And Mitton has put a promising career as a marine biologist on hold in order to chase her life in shot put's circle with the hopes of placing a global medal around her neck.
"A breakthrough at the Olympics or world championships would mean so much to me. It would mean that the little voice in the back of my head which is driving me is right," she figured.
"I chose to be here pursuing athletics right now because I believe I have the capacity to be one of the greatest throwers in the world. I chose to see how far I can take this and fulfil my career aspiration as a scientist later in life. Sometimes you have two paths in life and I'm lucky enough to hopefully explore both passions."
WATCH | Sarah Mitton embracing the pressure:
When he heard that justification for her priorities and ambitions, Armstrong, the coach, had a little chuckle.
Mitton's sentiments are at the heart of the message he hopes to deliver to every throwing athlete who will listen to his sage advice.
"Enjoy every, single, moment you can along the way," Armstrong concluded.
"It goes by way too fast."
And even though the throwing events are at the forefront of the Canadian athletics landscape right now, there is a human truth to consider.
The circle can only remain strong for so long.
And it's best to strike now while the iron is hot.