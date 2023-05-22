Canada's Heppenstall wins men's 1,500m, De Grasse finishes 2nd in 200m at Bermuda Grand Prix

Canadian Rob Heppenstall won the men's 1,500-metre final on Sunday at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Bermuda Grand Prix in Devonshire, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

The 26-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., won with a time of 3:41.83.

Heppenstall edged Ethan Hussey of Great Britain by 0.69 seconds and Rob Napolitano of Puerto Rico by 1.04 seconds.

In the men's 200m final, Canadian star Andre De Grasse finished second with a wind-aided time of 20.28 seconds (+4.7 m/s), finishing just behind American Elijah Murrow (20.11). De Grasse's time would have been a season's best, but the wind exceeded the legal limit of two metres per second.

Murrow got off to a quick start and held pace the whole way through to upset the reigning Olympic champion, who overtook American Kendal Williams on the last leg of the race to finish behind Murrow.

The 28-year-old from Markham, Ont., did not fare as well in the 100m earlier in the day, finishing last in seventh place with a wind-aided time of 10.16 (+4.4 m/s).

The American duo of Christian Coleman (9.78) and Noah Lyles (9.80) finished first and second, respectively, while Jamaica's Ackeem Blake was third in 9.87.

American Abby Steiner won the women's 200m in 22.06, finishing ahead of Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas (22.34) and fellow American Makenzie Dunmore (22.50).

Addy Townsend of Coquitlam, B.C., finished seventh in the women's 800m with a time of 2:04.34.

