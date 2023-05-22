Content
Track and Field

Canada's Heppenstall wins men's 1,500m, De Grasse finishes 2nd in 200m at Bermuda Grand Prix

Canadian Rob Heppenstall won the men's 1,500-metre final on Sunday at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Bermuda Grand Prix in Devonshire, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

A men's track athlete smiles while leading a race.
Rob Heppenstall, seen above at the Canadian Track and Field Olympic trials in 2021, won gold in the men's 1,500-metre event at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix in Devonshire on Sunday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

WATCH | Heppenstall wins men's 1,500m:

Hamilton's Rob Heppenstall claims 1,500m title at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix

10 hours ago
Duration 5:47
Rob Heppenstall of Hamilton wins the men's 1,500-metre final of a World Athletics Continental Tour event with a time of 3:41.83.

In the men's 200m final, Canadian star Andre De Grasse finished second with a wind-aided time of 20.28 seconds (+4.7 m/s), finishing just behind American Elijah Murrow (20.11). De Grasse's time would have been a season's best, but the wind exceeded the legal limit of two metres per second.

Murrow got off to a quick start and held pace the whole way through to upset the reigning Olympic champion, who overtook American Kendal Williams on the last leg of the race to finish behind Murrow.

WATCH | De Grasse finishes 2nd in men's 200m:

Canada's Andre De Grasse captures 2nd place in 200m at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix

10 hours ago
Duration 3:55
Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., finishes second in the men's 200-metre final with a time of 20.28 at a World Athletics Continental Tour event in Devonshire, Bermuda. American Elijah Morrow wins the race with a time of 20.11.

The 28-year-old from Markham, Ont., did not fare as well in the 100m earlier in the day, finishing last in seventh place with a wind-aided time of 10.16 (+4.4 m/s).

The American duo of Christian Coleman (9.78) and Noah Lyles (9.80) finished first and second, respectively, while Jamaica's Ackeem Blake was third in 9.87.

WATCH | Coleman wins men's 100m, De Grasse finishes 7th:

American Coleman wins 100m, Canada's De Grasse finishes 7th in Bermuda

11 hours ago
Duration 1:45
Christian Coleman of the United States wins the men's 100-metre final with a time of 9.78 at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix. Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., places seventh with a time of 10.16.

American Abby Steiner won the women's 200m in 22.06, finishing ahead of Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas (22.34) and fellow American Makenzie Dunmore (22.50).

Addy Townsend of Coquitlam, B.C., finished seventh in the women's 800m with a time of 2:04.34.

WATCH | Steiner wins women's 200m:

American Abby Steiner wins women's 200m in Bermuda

10 hours ago
Duration 1:53
Abby Steiner of the United States finishes first in the women's 200-metre final with a time of 22.06 at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix.
