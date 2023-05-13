Aaron Brown sprints to 1st 200-metre win of season, holding off Kyree King in Kenya

Toronto sprinter Aaron Brown picked up his third top-three placing in as many 200-metre races this season and first victory with a strong finish on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya.

Following a false start — no warnings were given to any athlete — Brown improved his performance as the race progressed, coming off the bend in first place and holding off American Kyree King down the straightaway to win in 20.12 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic.

King crossed the finish line in a season-best 20.18 after opening his outdoor campaign in the event with a 20.29 showing at the Diamond League opener a week ago in Doha, Qatar.

Liberian-American sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh, the 2022 NCAA Division 1 champion in the 200, was third in 20.19 at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet.

WATCH | Aaron Brown sprints to victory in Nairobi:

Canada's Aaron Brown wins 200m at Kip Keino Classic Duration 1:52 The Canadian sprinter takes top spot at the World Athletics Continental Tour's stop in Kenya.

In Doha, Brown stopped the clock in 20.20 behind Americans Fred Kerley (19.92) and Kenny Bednarek (20.11). He ran 20-flat for second in his first 200 of the season at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix late last month, the 30-year-old's fastest since he went 19.99 on Aug. 3, 2021 in the semifinal round of the Tokyo Olympics.