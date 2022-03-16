Skip to Main Content
Track and Field·Live

Watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships from Serbia

Watch live coverage of the World Athletics Indoor Championships from Belgrade, Serbia.

CBC Sports ·

World Athletics Indoor Championships on CBC: DAY 1 - Morning Session

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Belgrade, Serbia hosts the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championship. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:35 a.m. ET.

See below for a full live stream schedule.

For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Full schedule

  • Friday, March 18: Morning session at 3:35 a.m. ET, afternoon session at 11:55 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 19: Morning session at 3:35 a.m. ET, afternoon session at 11:45 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, March 20: Morning session at 4:05 a.m. ET, afternoon session at 10:40 a.m. ET
