Watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships from Serbia
Watch live coverage of the World Athletics Indoor Championships from Belgrade, Serbia.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:35 a.m. ET from Belgrade
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
See below for a full live stream schedule.
For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
Full schedule
- Friday, March 18: Morning session at 3:35 a.m. ET, afternoon session at 11:55 a.m. ET
- Saturday, March 19: Morning session at 3:35 a.m. ET, afternoon session at 11:45 a.m. ET
- Sunday, March 20: Morning session at 4:05 a.m. ET, afternoon session at 10:40 a.m. ET