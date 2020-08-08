World Athletics Continental Tour track and field from Nairobi
Watch live action from the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Nairobi, Kenya.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Nairobi, Kenya.
The annual event known as the Kip Keino Classic is the final meeting of the year for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.