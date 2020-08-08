Skip to Main Content
Track and Field·Coming Up

World Athletics Continental Tour track and field from Nairobi

Watch live action from the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Nairobi, Kenya.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2021 World Athletics Continental Tour: Track & Field on CBC - Nairobi

3 days
Live in
3 days
Take in all the action for The World Athletics Continental Tour from Nairobi, Kenya.

Click on the video player above to watch action from the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Nairobi, Kenya.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

The annual event known as the Kip Keino Classic is the final meeting of the year for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

 

 

    now