Camryn Rogers breaks own Canadian hammer throw record at Los Angeles Grand Prix

The unstoppable Camryn Rogers rose to the top again on Saturday — and she did it in style.

The Richmond, B.C., native broke her own Canadian hammer throw record en route to winning gold in the women's event at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Los Angeles Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

Her fifth throw of 78.62 metres not only led the 24-year-old to the top of the podium, but also outdid her previous Canadian record of 77.67m, set in June 2022 in Eugene, Ore.

Rogers also moved to fifth place in the all-time best shots list.

"I was very surprised, but also very happy," said Rogers in a press release. "We've put in a lot of work going into this competition and I feel like we're off to a really good start for the season."

Rogers edged reining world champion Brooke Andersen of the U.S., who threw for 76.06m. Fellow American DeAnna Price secured the bronze medal with a mark of 75.89m.

Two other Canadians also found their way to the podium at UCLA's Drake Stadium.

Alysha Newman, of London, Ont., earned silver in the women's pole vault event, posting a season-best 4.61 jump.

Sandi Morris of the U.S. edged Newman for gold having cleared the 4.61m jump in her first attempt, unlike the Canadian, as both athletes failed to jump past 4.71m.

Nanaimo, B.C. native Ethan Katzberg's 75.28m second throw was good enough for a bronze in the men's hammer throw event.

Wojciech Nowicki of Poland posted a 77.18m throw in his final attempt to edge Rudy Winkler of the U.S. by one centimetre.

In other Canadian results, John Gay missed out on a podium, finishing fourth in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 8 minutes 22.51 seconds, and Alycia Butterworth, of Parksville, B.C., was seventh in the women's event.

WATCH l Full event replay: World Athletics Continental Tour: Los Angeles Grand Prix:

World Athletics Continental Tour: Los Angeles Grand Prix Duration 2:17:15 Catch some of the best track and field athletes on the planet compete from Los Angeles.

Toronto's Aaron Brown also came close to winning a medal, finishing fourth in the men's 200m race.

Brown had the same time as bronze medallist Elijah Morrow of the U.S., stopping the clock at 20.22. American Terrance Laird (20.06) took gold, with Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago coming right behind (20.08).

Brendon Rodney, of Etobicoke, Ont., was sixth with a time of 20.76.

WATCH l Canada's Brown, Rodney finish 4th and 6th in men's 200m:

American Laird wins 200m, Canada's Brown places 4th at Los Angeles Grand Prix Duration 1:44 Terrance Laird of the United States finishes first in the men's 200-metre final with a time of 20.06. Aaron Brown claims fourth position while fellow Canadian Brendon Rodney takes sixth.

Jamaica's Ackeem Blake ran a personal-best time of 9.89 seconds to edge the American duo of Cravont Charleston and Christian Coleman for gold.

The silver and bronze medallists had the same time of 9.91. No other athletes in the event stopped the clock before the 10 second mark.

WATCH l Blake posts personal-best to strike gold in men's 100m:

Jamaica's Ackeem Blake wins men's 100m with personal-best time Duration 1:44 Ackeem Blake captures first place in the men's 100-metre final at the Los Angeles Grand Prix with a personal-best time of 9.89.

Morolake Akinosun earned gold in the women's 100m race with a time of 10.97.

Fellow American Melissa Jefferson came second (11.07), edging Jamaica's Alana Reid by just 0.01 seconds.

WATCH l Akinosun races to women's 100m victory:

Morolake Akinosun of U.S. claims 1st place in women's 100m Duration 1:25 American Morolake Akinosun finishes first in the women's 100-metre final at the Los Angeles Grand Prix with a time of 10.97.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here