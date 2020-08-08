Watch World Athletics Continental Tour track and field from Zagreb, Croatia

Click on the video player above to watch action from the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Zagreb, Croatia.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The annual event known as the Boris Hanžeković Memorial has been held since 1951 and is part of the World Athletics Gold series.

CBC Sports will also provide live coverage of the Gold series Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.